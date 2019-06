If you have any photos which you think our readers would like to see, send them to: newsroom@worksop-guardian.co.uk. In case you missed these fabulous retro shots click here to see more https://www.worksopguardian.co.uk/news/people/this-week-s-fascinating-pictures-of-worksop-s-past-1-9753412

2009: Children at Gateford Park Primary School made their own Guys for Bonfire Night. Ella Green is pictured with her life size Guy.

2009: Parents and children enjoy some art at the official opening of the Sure Start Childrens Centre on Raymoth Lane, Worksop.

2009: Children at Norbridge Primary School took part in a sponsored skip in aid of Action for Children.

2007: Valley Comprehensive School held a Three Nines Challenge Day. The school was visited by emergency services and pupils took part in workshops. Pictured above is a St John Ambulance brigade demonstration.

