If you have any photos which you think our readers would like to see, send them to: newsroom@worksop-guardian.co.uk. In case you missed these fabulous retro shots click here to see more https://www.worksopguardian.co.uk/news/people/this-week-s-fascinating-pictures-of-worksop-s-past-1-9727478

2008: The Big Window Theatre Company, which specialises in childrens theatre, brought this production More Story Please to Redlands School. Redlands nursery children are pictured enjoying the performance. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2008: This group from Worksop Light Operatic Society poses for this lovely snap during their performance of Dick Whittington at Worksop Miners Welfare Hall. Did you watch the show? jpimedia Buy a Photo

2009: Children at St Augustines School in Worksop had an enjoyable day learning about the Egyptians with Partake History Group. Spot anyone you know? jpimedia Buy a Photo

2008: Pupils from St Augustines School sing at the launch of a school initiative to improve garden and outdoor areas with stalls and fundraising activities. Were you part of this initiative? jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more