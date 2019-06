If you have any photos which you think our readers would like to see, send them to: newsroom@worksop-guardian.co.uk. In case you missed these fabulous retro shots click here to see more https://www.worksopguardian.co.uk/news/this-week-s-fascinating-pictures-of-worksop-s-past-1-9634988

2009: Pupils at Priory School were treated to a lion dance at the end of a week of activities in celebration of Chinese New Year. Did you see this? jpimedia Buy a Photo

2009: Teachers at Norbridge Primary School created a piece of artwork which was raffled off to the children, raising 245 pounds for Cancer Research UK. Did you take part in this? jpimedia Buy a Photo

2009: Staff at Woolworths in Worksop put on a brave face as they work their final day. Do you recognise anyone? jpimedia Buy a Photo

2009: St Marys Pre-School in Worksop held an Indian day where children took part in dancing and enjoyed tasting some delicious Indian food. Are you on this picture? jpimedia Buy a Photo

