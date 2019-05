If you have any photos which you think our readers would like to see, send them to: newsroom@worksop-guardian.co.uk. Check back next week to see some more great shots.

2008: Worksop Light Operatic Society perform Dick Whittington at Worksop Miners Welfare Hall. This fabulous group shot was snapped during dress rehearsal. Do you recognise anyone? jpimedia Buy a Photo

2007: This nostalgic shot was snapped at a crafts fair at Christ Church, Thievesdale Lane, Worksop. Do you enjoy a potter around a craft stall? jpimedia Buy a Photo

2007: Pupils from St Augustines School are helping to design a sculpture in partnership with Nottinghamshire County Council and Surestart. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2009: Pupils from St Augustines School are pictured with handwriting and art consultant, Martin Harvey, who came into school to help improve the students handwriting skills and pencil control. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more