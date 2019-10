If you have any photos which you think our readers would like to see, send them to: newsroom@worksop-guardian.co.uk. In case you missed these fabulous retro shots click here to see more. https://www.worksopguardian.co.uk/news/people/this-week-s-fascinating-pictures-of-worksop-s-past-1-9893562

2009: Children at Gateford Park Primary School made their own guys for bonfire night. Pictured is Jamie ford with his Guy covered in leaves. Did you make one? jpimedia Buy a Photo

2009: St Marys Pre-School in Worksop held an Indian day where children took part in dancing and enjoyed tasting some delicious Indian food. Are you on this picture? jpimedia Buy a Photo

2010: These two are having lots of fun at the Help For Heroes family fun day held at Farr Park in Worksop. Did you go to this event and enjoy the live music, rides and stalls? jpimedia Buy a Photo

2010: While most of the crowd are sheltering from the rain, these two ladies carried on dancing at the 80s concert at Clumber Park. Spot anyone you know? jpimedia Buy a Photo

