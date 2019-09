If you have any photos which you think our readers would like to see, send them to: newsroom@worksop-guardian.co.uk. In case you missed these fabulous retro shots click here to see more. https://www.worksopguardian.co.uk/news/people/this-week-s-fascinating-pictures-of-worksop-s-past-1-9816062

2010: This fabulous group shot was another great picture snapped at Sir Edmund Hilary Schools summer fair. Spot anyone you know? jpimedia Buy a Photo

2010: This young man is trying out the equipment at the opening of the new Adizone at The Canch in Worksop, which is an Adidas outdoor training facility. Have you used it? jpimedia Buy a Photo

2010: Pupils from Holy Family School in Worksop are proudly showing off their end of year school awards. Are you on this picture? jpimedia Buy a Photo

2010: This young man is enjoying the opening of the new water feature at The Canch. Were you there? jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more