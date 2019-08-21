Thieves break into Creswell Crags visitors centre to steal cash

Detectives have launched an investigation after cash was stolen from Creswell Crags Visitors centre.

A statement of Creswell Crags' Facebook page reassured visitors they would still be open after the break-in yesterday (August 19).

Creswell Crags visitors centre

Part of the statement said: "We are open, our tours are running and there is free entry to the museum exhibitions. We are dealing with the brilliant local police to resolve the situation as soon as possible."

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “We were called to reports of a break-in at the Creswell Crags Visitor Centre that occurred at around 8.30am yesterday.

"An untidy search was made part of the building and a quantity of cash was taken.

“Anyone with any information should contact Derbyshire police on 19*441151.”