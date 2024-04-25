Royal Wedding celebrations at Cherubs Nursery at Sparken Hill Academy. Pictured are Katrina Farrimond, and Jack Wilkins, three.placeholder image
Royal Wedding celebrations at Cherubs Nursery at Sparken Hill Academy. Pictured are Katrina Farrimond, and Jack Wilkins, three.

These retro pictures show some magic days at Worksop's Sparken Hill Academy, Norbridge Academy, Langold Dyscarr Community School, Redlands Primary School and Worksop Priory C Of E

Published 25th Apr 2024
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 14:33 BST
This cracking retro gallery brings you some more magic moments from schools around town.

The gallery features youngsters from Sparken Hill Academy, Langold Dyscarr Community School, Haggonfields Primary School, Norbridge Academy and Worksop Priory C Of E Primary Academy amongst others.

The pictures feature Royal wedding celebrations, school leavers, talent shining through, pupils starting school for the first time and plenty more great moments.

School leavers at Haggonfields Primary School

1. Haggonfields Primary School

School leavers at Haggonfields Primary School Photo: Rachel Atkins

School leavers at Prospect Junior School in 2022.

2. Prospect Junior School

School leavers at Prospect Junior School in 2022. Photo: Rachel Atkins

School leavers at Langold Dyscarr Community School in 2022.

3. Langold Dyscarr Community School

School leavers at Langold Dyscarr Community School in 2022. Photo: Rachel Atkins

School leavers at Haggonfields Primary School

4. Haggonfields Primary School

School leavers at Haggonfields Primary School Photo: Rachel Atkins

