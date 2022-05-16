These are the new visiting rules at Bassetlaw Hospital after changes from Monday May 16

The new policy for Bassetlaw Hospital, Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Montagu Hospital comes into force today.

The majority of adult inpatients can now have up to two visitors at any one time between the hours of 11am and 8pm daily – however individuals are asked to call ahead before attending wherever possible, as well as wear a mask throughout.

While visiting restrictions will be eased in almost all services, residents are asked to note that some restrictions still apply for those undergoing planned elective surgery, as well those recuperating following a procedure.

Visiting restrictions have eased at Bassetlaw Hospital, in Worksop.

Acting chief nurse at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, Abigail Trainer said: “Following another recent spike, and subsequent decline, in Covid-19 activity within our hospitals, we are delighted to be able to relax our visiting restrictions.

“It is important to note that we are still operating some restrictions such as those in elective surgery, so we ask that individuals read the guidance carefully before attending and we will continue to review our position on a regular basis. I want to also stress the importance that anyone coming to our sites must wear an appropriate face covering, wash their hands regularly and please do not attend, under any circumstances, if you have a cough, cold, diarrhoea, vomiting or a temperature.”

The visiting restrictions have been updated to the following:

Patients who are testing negative for Covid – A general visiting period between 11am and 8pm will be adopted. Patients will be allowed up to two visitors at any one time.

Patients who are testing positive for Covid – To reduce any potential for further outbreaks, Covid-19 positive patients will be allowed one nominated visitor whenever they are still testing positive for the illness, between the hours of 11am and 8pm. Visitors will be asked to wear a mask at all times. If the patient is undergoing any aerosol generating procedures, visitors will be provided with, and asked to wear, a protective hood.

Paediatric care – For full guidance, head to https://www.dbth.nhs.uk/non-essential-visiting-suspended/paediatric-neonatal-services-visiting-covid-19/

Maternity services – For full guidance, head to https://www.dbth.nhs.uk/non-essential-visiting-suspended/maternity-services-visiting-covid-19/

Emergency department and outpatient appointments – Patients attending for appointments or an emergency visit can be accompanied by one other person.

Patients having elective surgery (inpatient and day surgery) – Some restrictions for those undergoing planned inpatient surgery and families and friends to stay in touch via electronic means where possible, however two visitors per patient per day are allowed to attend between 11am and 8pm. Visitors must remember that many patients undergoing planned surgery are clinically vulnerable and at high risk should they develop Covid in the postoperative period. If visitors have any symptoms of Covid, feel generally unwell or have been in contact with someone who has Covid or has symptoms of Covid, that they do not attend.

Post-surgery – Two visitors per patient between the hours of 11am to 8pm, however colleagues ask visits are kept as short as possible.

Compassionate and end of life care visiting – Two nominated visitors/carers of patients with complex needs, those on palliative care, have learning disabilities, dementia, autism or a complex need are allowed and are not restricted to the window of 11am to 8pm.

Children and siblings – Can visit wherever two visitors are permitted, and must be accompanied by an adult.