These are the current road closures in Nottinghamshire due to flooding caused by Storm Babet

Nottinghamshire County Council has reported the following roads are currently closed.

Mill Lane, Kirkby; Rufford Road junction A614, Rufford; Park Lane, Selston; London Road, Retford; Fulmer Way, Gateford; Priorswell Road, Worksop; Lowdham Thurgaton A612, Magna Carta, Southwell Road, Thurgarton/Lowdham; Linby Road, Papplewick; Ward Avenue, Waterloo Road, Wighay Road, Hucknall; A60, Creswell Craggs, Cuckney; Brackenhurst Road, Southwell; Wighay Road, Hucknall; Main Road, Brinsley Hill, Jacksdale and Willey Lane, Newthorpe.

Several roads have been closed across the county

These roads have significant standing water but are still passable so drivers should proceed with care.