These are Nottinghamshire's top outdoor cinema and theatre events this summer

Being the home to iconic venues and some of the best green spaces found anywhere in the UK, outdoor cinema and theatre are a great way to enjoy the good weather.
The team at Visit Nottinghamshire has done a round-up of all the outdoor cinema and theatre experiences you can find across the city and county to help you plan the best night out and staycation this summer.
1. Southwell Minster
Within the beautifully kept gardens, enjoy performances from The HandleBards, with their comedic re-telling of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, a showing of Edith Nesbit’s The Railway Children and live music from tribute act, 21st Century ABBA.
Photo: Other
2. Wollaton Hall
A stone’s throw from Nottingham’s city centre, enjoy Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, A Midsummers Night Dream and As You Like It, plus a modern
retelling Cinderella. For more information including dates, go to the Visit Nottinghamshire website
And Luna Outdoor Cinema is taking place at Wollaton Hall this August, so get excited for screenings of West Side Story, Harry Potter, and Grease.
Photo: Graham Lucas Commons
3. Newstead Abbey
At Lord Byron's ancestral home, enjoy literary classics such as Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice and Charlotte Bronte's Jane Eyre, or check out Peter Pan for an adventure-filled evening with crazy crocodiles, pesky pirates and exciting escapes. Go to the Visit Nottinghamshire website for details.
Photo: Other
4. Nottingham Castle
Oddsocks are first up at the castle with their production of Hamlet the Comedy - Shakespeare's classic like you've never seen it before. Then The Pantaloons are also presenting two performances this summer, the first being their take on The War of the Worlds on July 23 and then Much Ado About Nothing - another exciting take on a Shakespeare classic.
Photo: Tracey Whitefoot