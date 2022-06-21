These 16 Bassetlaw establishments have received five star food hygiene ratings

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 16 of Bassetlaw’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

These 16 establishments in Bassetlaw have received five star food hygiene ratings.

• Rated 5: Retreat on the Row at 2 Shireoaks Row, Shireoaks; rated on June 15

• Rated 5: The Herb Garden Spa at Ye Olde Bell Hotel, Great North Road, Barnby Moor; rated on June 13

• Rated 5: The Watering Can at Retford And Gainsborough Garden Centre, Bar Road, Beckingham; rated on June 8

• Rated 5: Breakers Snooker Centre at Breakers, Newcastle Avenue, Worksop; rated on June 7

• Rated 5: Bannatyne's Health Club at Bannatyne Health Club, Retford Road, Worksop; rated on May 31

• Rated 5: Dine Contract Catering Ltd at Greencore Sandwiches, Manton Wood Enterprise Park, Worksop; rated on May 31

• Rated 5: Mythos Dine in and Takeaway at 10 Newcastle Avenue, Worksop; rated on May 27

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Worksop Cricket & Sports Club at Worksop Cricket And Sports Club, Central Avenue, Worksop; rated on June 13

• Rated 5: Beer Under The Clock at 3 Half Moon Apartments, Town Hall Yard, Retford; rated on June 9

• Rated 5: Kilton Forest Golf Club at Blyth Road, Worksop; rated on June 7

• Rated 5: Turks Head at The Turks Head, Grove Street, Retford; rated on June 7

• Rated 5: Manton Sports and Social Club at Manton Colliery Athletic Club And Institute, Retford Road, Worksop; rated on May 31

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Papa's Fish Restaurant at Papas Fish Restaruant, High Hoe Road, Worksop; rated on June 14

• Rated 5: Flavas Gourmet Kitchen at Gertrude Morris Hall, Main Street, West Stockwith; rated on May 30

• Rated 5: Harworth Express at 7 Grosvenor Road, Harworth; rated on May 27