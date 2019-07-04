Therapeutic notts farm opens doors for national garden day - in pictures
A farm which helps people overcome difficulties by encouraging them to get green fingered has opened its doors for Nottinghamshire National Gardens Scheme.
Rhubarb Farm, in Nether Langwith, opened its doors yesterday, July 3. The farm supports people who are recovering drug and alcohol misusers, ex-service personnel, people with dementia and people with learning disabilities.
Rhubarb Farm open day for Nottinghamshire National Gardens Scheme, pictured are Dot Greveson and Wendy Shone.