Therapeutic notts farm opens doors for national garden day - in pictures

Rhubarb Farm, in Nether Langwith, opened its doors yesterday, July 3. The farm supports people who are recovering drug and alcohol misusers, ex-service personnel, people with dementia and people with learning disabilities.

Rhubarb Farm open day for Nottinghamshire National Gardens Scheme, pictured are Dot Greveson and Wendy Shone.

Rhubarb Farm open day for Nottinghamshire National Gardens Scheme, pictured is Lorna Brown.

Rhubarb Farm open day for Nottinghamshire National Gardens Scheme, pictured is Connor Dale tending the flowerbeds.

Rhubarb Farm open day for Nottinghamshire National Gardens Scheme, pictured is Alan Taylor.

