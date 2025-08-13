‘The Traitors’ winner, Leanne Quigley, announced as Worksop’s Got Talent’s second celebrity judge

Winner of BBC One’s ‘The Traitors’ 2025, Leanne Quigley, has been announced as the second celebrity judge for this year’s Worksop’s Got Talent.

Leanne, who won in front of ten million TV viewers earlier this year, will be judging alongside ‘Hollyoaks’ legend, James Sutton and two other famous faces, still to be announced.

On joining the celebrity judging panel, Leanne said: "I am so excited to be joining Worksop's Got Talent this year.

“I have heard such good things about the show and I am really looking forward to watching the extremely talented finalists take to the stage.”

Tickets for the event on Friday, October 31, at North Notts Arena, are on sale now, with an early bird ticket offer, via www.ticketsource.co.uk/worksopsgottalent.

James Clarke, the event’s organiser, said: “I am so pleased to welcome Leanne and James to our celebrity judging panel.

“We have got an incredible show lined up in October, so buy your tickets today and join us for Worksop’s biggest Halloween event.”

The show sees 700 local people come together for an unforgettable night of talent, fundraising and surprises so buying your tickets early is advised.

Last year's Worksop's Got Talent

Since 2016, the show has won nine awards and James Corden, Piers Morgan and Boris Johnson are among the high-profile names to appear virtually, so anything is possible at this year’s event.

To stay up-to-date on the show and to be the first to know who the other celebrity judges are, follow Worksop’s Got Talent on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, YouTube and X.