The top 6 Nottinghamshire market towns to visit or move to in 2025

4 . Newark-on-Trent

Newark-on-Trent, often simply referred to as Newark, is a historic market town situated along the River Trent. Its well-preserved market square is flanked by beautiful Georgian and Tudor buildings, making it a wonderful place to explore. The town is perhaps most famous for Newark Castle, a 12th-century fortress with a fascinating history. Visit the Civil War Museum within the castle to learn about the town's role in the English Civil War. In addition to its historical attractions, Newark boasts a thriving arts scene, with galleries and theatres showcasing local talent. Photo: Nottingham World