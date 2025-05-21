The top 6 Nottinghamshire market towns to visit or move to in 2025

Explore the most picturesque market towns in Nottinghamshire, perfect for a visit or relocation in 2025, according to our readers.
Nottinghamshire is home to some of the UK’s most picturesque market towns, each with its own charm and history.
These places offer stunning scenery, independent shops, cosy pubs, and timeless character. Perfect for spring day trips or summer escapes - or even to move to.
1. 11 must-visit market towns in Nottinghamshire that you should explore during summer 2025
Newark is a stunning market town to explore this summer | Cloud9 Designs Photo: Cloud9 Designs
2. Tuxford
Nestled between Newark and Retford, Tuxford was once a hub for travellers and boasted four railway stations. These days it's a great destination for tourists thanks to its variety of independent shops and attractions. | Christopher Hilton Photo: Christopher Hilton
3. Kirby in Ashfield
Home to just over 25,000 people, the medium-sized market town of Kirby in Ashfield offers shopping, markets, parks and sports facilities. The town was once a collection of villages that was originally a Danish settlement. | David Ashfield Photo: David Ashfield
4. Newark-on-Trent
Newark-on-Trent, often simply referred to as Newark, is a historic market town situated along the River Trent. Its well-preserved market square is flanked by beautiful Georgian and Tudor buildings, making it a wonderful place to explore. The town is perhaps most famous for Newark Castle, a 12th-century fortress with a fascinating history. Visit the Civil War Museum within the castle to learn about the town's role in the English Civil War. In addition to its historical attractions, Newark boasts a thriving arts scene, with galleries and theatres showcasing local talent. Photo: Nottingham World