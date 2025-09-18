The top 10 best places to live in Nottinghamshire in 2025, according to Muddy Stilettos

Acclaimed luxury lifestyle site Muddy Stilettos asked its readers to vote for the best local village, town or city to call home in 2025 using its Top 300 Best Places to Live guide.
The regional vote across 28 counties took place and the top 10 best places to live in Nottinghamshire were revealed.
Below are the top 10 places to live in Nottinghamshire in 2025, according to Muddy Stilettos.
1. Best places to live in Nottinghamshire
Here are the 1o best places to live in Nottinghamshire, according to Muddy Stilettos (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) Photo: Laurence Griffiths
2. West Bridgford
In top spot, West Bridgford has been voted the best place to live in the whole county. Muddy Stilettos said: "This leafy ‘burb is only three miles away from the city, making it an excellent commuter town on foot or via brilliant transport links. Edwardian homes with gardens, all the mod cons of city life and a good schools make it a hit with families, plus there’s an excellent foodie and shop offering all ready to enjoy. Properties in West Bridgford cost an average price of £417,825 over the past year. That’s 4% up on the previous year." Photo: Muddy Stilettos
3. Beeston
Muddy Stilettos said: "Pretty Victorian terrace houses, family-friendly fun, café WFH culture, and a cool vibe from a strong student population. This town has a charming bee theme (based on incorrect assumption about the etymology of the name, but we’ll let them have it). The bee is the town council’s emblem with beehives carved into the town hall. Street furniture dotted around High Road is decorated in black and gold with a bee symbol and there’s also a sculpture of a man sitting next to a beehive, popularly known as the ‘Bee-man’. We’re buzzing about the place (sorry, couldn’t resist)." Properties in Beeston had an overall average price of £297,604 over the last year – 5% up on the previous year. Photo: Muddy Stilettos
4. Southwell
Muddy Stilettos said: "Picture a high street teeming with Muddy Award-winning indies, a glut of great restaurants, fantastic local schools and some fab music festivals, right on your doorstep. Plus for office commuters and urban addicts, it’s only a short drive right to the centre of Nottingham." A good time to buy in popular Southwell? The average house price over the past year is £362,519, 20 per cent down on the previous year. Photo: Muddy Stilettos