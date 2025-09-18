The top 10 best places to live in Nottinghamshire in 2025, according to Muddy Stilettos

3 . Beeston

Muddy Stilettos said: "Pretty Victorian terrace houses, family-friendly fun, café WFH culture, and a cool vibe from a strong student population. This town has a charming bee theme (based on incorrect assumption about the etymology of the name, but we’ll let them have it). The bee is the town council’s emblem with beehives carved into the town hall. Street furniture dotted around High Road is decorated in black and gold with a bee symbol and there’s also a sculpture of a man sitting next to a beehive, popularly known as the ‘Bee-man’. We’re buzzing about the place (sorry, couldn’t resist)." Properties in Beeston had an overall average price of £297,604 over the last year – 5% up on the previous year. Photo: Muddy Stilettos