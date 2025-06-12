The search is on for missing Ollerton cat as family 'devastated'

A cat from Ollerton is missing and was last seen in Inkersall.

A cat went missing in the Newark area after escaping from temporary care in Inkersall, while her family was on holiday at nearby Center Parcs.

The female tabby cat, named Static, was last seen in Inkersall near the A614 on Saturday, June 7.

Beauty's Legacy, a charity dedicated to finding and reuniting lost or stolen pets, is currently assisting the 'devastated' family during this difficult time.

Residents in the area have been urged to check CCTV cameras, doorbell footage, outhouses, and vehicles for any missing cats.

The charity has installed cameras in and around the area and placed down food to monitor her movements.

If you see Static, leave food but do not approach her – just report any sightings by calling 07866026343.