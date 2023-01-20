The charity, set up in 1976 by the now His Majesty King Charles III, aims to support young people into employment and education with various programmes and provisions.

Team Programme is now set to return at the end of the month and help young people aged 16-26 across the area improve their lives with new skills and knowledge that will help them get into employment, education or training.

Having successfully helped more than 50 young people on previous Teams, the Worksop provision, based at the Sea Cadets, Gateford Road, was forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic, but is now back and recruiting young people to join and benefit from the programme.

Run in conjunction with The Inspire & Achieve Foundation, a youth charity based in Mansfield, the 12-week course gives young people the confidence and abilities they need for the future, with areas of the programme covering team building, work experience, interview skills and a community project which sees the young people find, plan, fundraise and complete a two-week project that benefits the community.

Students praise the course for how much it improves their confidence, teamwork skills and employability, with four of the previous team gaining employment as a direct result of their work experience placement.

Team is due to start on January 30, with new teams running every 14 weeks – importantly, it does not affect a person’s benefits.

