The final 12 for this year’s Worksop’s Got Talent have been chosen!

This year’s talented acts include two local dance schools, a martial arts group, a rap group, a belly dancing group, a comedian, a magician, a community choir, a Bollywood dance school and some incredible singers.

Tickets for Worksop’s biggest Halloween event are close to selling out and you can purchase yours via www.ticketsource.co.uk/worksopsgottalent.

Award-winning ‘Hollyoaks’ actor, James Sutton and winner of ‘The Traitors’ 2025, Leanne Quigley, have previously been announced as the first two celebrity judges, with the next famous judge set to be announced next week.

James Clarke, the event’s organiser, said: “Planning is ramping up for this year’s Worksop’s Got Talent and we can’t wait to unveil Worksop’s biggest Halloween event. Buy your tickets today and join us for a night of incredible talent, complete with lots of tricks and treats!”

The 12 finalists for 2025 are: Rebecca's Dance Studios Junior Vocal Team, Unravelled, Imogen Clark, Courtney Watkinson’s School of Dance, Jake Edwards-Brown, Shimmy School, ACMAC Martial Arts, Whitwell Community Choir, Sheffield School of Bollywood, Mark Smith, Jamie Warren, and Autumn & Fauna Price.

The show sees 700 local people come together for an unforgettable night of talent, fundraising and surprises so you don’t want to miss it. Since 2016, the show has raised £165,000 for Retina UK, has won nine awards and James Corden, Piers Morgan and Boris Johnson are among the high-profile names to appear virtually, so anything is possible at this year’s event.

To stay up-to-date on the show, follow Worksop’s Got Talent on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, YouTube and X.

1 . The 12 finalists for Worksop's Got Talent 2025 have been selected One of the 12 finalists in the line-up for Worksop's Got Talent 2025. Photo: Harvey Steele Photo Sales

