The eight Bassetlaw pubs in this year's CAMRA Good Beer Guide

The Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide – the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide – is celebrating its 51st edition with a striking cover and a foreword supplied by Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson.

Eight pubs from Bassetlaw have made it into the guide, which surveys 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs.

Worksop-born Dickinson’s foreword shines a spotlight on the cultural tradition of pubs within the United Kingdom, the importance of protecting the heritage, charm and welcoming nature of pubs and clubs, and not taking them for granted..

The guide is available to order now online at visit shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2024/

Nik Anotnia, CAMRA chairman, said: “The last few years have been an incredibly difficult time for the industry, and we need more support than ever before to keep our nation’s pubs and breweries open and thriving.

"I’d encourage everyone to use this year’s guide to visit the very best pubs and breweries across the UK and support them for generations to come.”

1 . The Mallard, Worksop Serves four nationally-sourced beers Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . White Hart Inn, West Stockwith Serves one house beer by Idle and one locally-sourced changing beer Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Black Boy Inn, Retford Serves three locally-sourced changing beers (often Little Critters and Pheasantry) Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Grey Horses Inn, Carlton-in-Lindrick Serves six locally-sourced changing beers (often Chantry and Welbeck Abbey) Photo: Google Photo Sales