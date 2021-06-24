The Clumber Park 'Memory Walk' is back for 2021- here's how to sign up

Hundreds of Alzheimer’s Society supporters will put their best foot forward at Clumber Park on October 3 alongside family, friends and colleagues to raise money for the charity.

Over a year since the pandemic began, people with dementia are still bearing the brunt of coronavirus and demand for Alzheimer’s Society’s services is still increasing.

Memory Walk will bring together people who have been personally affected by dementia, those who want to walk to remember a loved one, and people looking for a fun-filled activity to raise money for charity at 20 locations across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The Clumber Park Memory Walk in 2017.

Supporters can also opt to walk on their own, or with loved ones, on the paths, pavements, parks or pebbles in a location of their choosing throughout September.

By marching out in support of Alzheimer’s Society, walkers will raise crucial funds to help the charity reach more people through its vital services, like the Dementia Connect support line, which have been used more than five million times since March 2020.

You can sign up for free at alzheimers.org.uk/memorywalk.