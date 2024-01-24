Storm Jocelyn swiftly followed Storm Isha, wreaking havoc with raging winds and heavy rain. But the forecast is better for the next few days, so we have compiled our usual list of things to do and places to go in the Worksop, Retford, Mansfield, Ashfield and wider Nottinghamshire area.

Here are 15 ideas for the weekend, ranging from picturesque walks and bird-watching to games nights, yoga sessions and coffee mornings.

On the entertainment front, the Royal Oak pub in Edwinstowe and the John Godber Centre in Hucknall host TV stars at comedy nights, while there’s another panto at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre.

A big cycle challenge for charity is taking place at Mansfield’s Oak Tree Leisure Centre, while exhibitions continue to fascinate at Worksop Library and Mansfield Museum.

Family venues such as Sherwood Forest, Hardwick Hall and White Post Farm continue to delight visitors. And on a more sombre and poignant note, it’s time for Holocaust Memorial Weekend at the National Holocaust Centre and Museum in Laxton.

Before you set off for your chosen destination, please check its website for opening times and admission prices. Have a great weekend!

1 . Launch of new comedy night at popular pub TV star Jonny Pelham, who has appeared on 'Live At The Apollo' and 'Mock The Week', tops the bill at the launch of a new comedy night at the popular Royal Oak pub on High Street, Edwinstowe on Friday night. The show is being run by the renowned and award-winning Funhouse Comedy Club, which hosts successful events across the country. Opening the night at the Oak will be Rob Rouse, who has also made several TV appearances.

2 . Woodland bird-watch at Shrerwood Forest Embark on a captivating woodland bird-watch amidst the enchanting Sherwood Forest this Saturday (10.30 am to 12.30 pm). Whether you're a novice or an avid bird-lover, this walk promises to be an enriching experience as expert guides from the local Birklands Ringing Group give a masterclass on the forest's diverse avian inhabitants -- from woodpeckers to thrush. Meet at the visitor centre in Edwinstowe.

3 . Explore lands of fantasy and fairytales at free exhibition A legendary quest through the impossible worlds of fantasy. That's how a free exhibition at Worksop Library is being promoted. 'Fantasy Realms' celebrates some of the finest fantasy creators and reveals how their imagined lands, languages and creatures came into being. Journey from fairytales to folklore and discover how the oldest forms of literature inspire the authors, film-makers and game producers of today. The exhibition runs until, and including, this Sunday.