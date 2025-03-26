The best for pets: Check out these top seven veterinary practices in and around Worksop

We all want the very best for our pets, whether it is the food they eat, the love they receive, and the quality of life they enjoy.

Ensuring they receive the best care possible is essential, as our pets are, after all, a part of the family.

Thanks to Google reviews, we have researched some of the top-rated veterinary practices in and around the Worksop area.

If you are looking for a veterinarian for your new pet or want to find out if your practice made the list, here are seven veterinary practices that are popular with pet owners…

1 . Pets Here are the top veterinary practices in the Worksop area. Only the best for our pets.

2 . Dixon and Young Veterinary Surgery Dixon and Young Veterinary Surgery, located at the Former Police Houses in New Ollerton, has an impressive rating of 4.8. This veterinary practice is a 20-minute drive from the centre of Worksop and has received over 300 reviews. One five-star review noted, "First-rate attention, with professional and caring staff."

3 . Cedars Veterinary Centre Cedars Veterinary Centre, located on Warsop High Street, has an impressive ranking of 4.8 on Google reviews, based on over 300 satisfied customer reviews. One customer, who granted the centre five-stars, said: "Excellent care, fair pricing and very helpful vets and staff." Just 20-minutes outside of Worksop. For more information, visit www.cedarsvets.com

4 . Fulbeck Veterinary Services Fulbeck Veterinary Services, located at Fulbeck House, Town Street, South Leverton, Retford, has a Google rating of 4.8 with over 20 reviews. The practice was commended for its 'excellent' care. Telephone number: 01427 880274.