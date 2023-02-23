If you’re looking to move house, you might be wondering where the up-and-coming areas of Worksop and Bassetlaw are.

It’s a question the England and Wales census can help us to answer.

One of its results is a measure of household deprivation. By comparing the scores from the 2011 census with those from the 2021 census, we can see which neighbourhoods are less deprived than they were before.

There are lots of possible ways to measure household deprivation, and the method used by the Office for National Statistics doesn’t take income into account.

Instead, it looks at four different measures: unemployment, low qualification levels, poor health and bad housing.

Across England and Wales as a whole, more than half of households (52 per cent) were deprived in at least one of these four possible ways when the census took place in 2021 - that’s 12.8 million households.

But this is a fall from the decade before, when the figure was 58 per cent.

The census also divides England and Wales into more than 7,000 smaller areas of between 5,000 and 15,000 residents, called middle-layer super output areas.

For each of these areas, it publishes how many households were deprived in at least one of its four measures.

Here are the areas of Worksop and Bassetlaw where the proportion of deprived households fell the most between 2011 and 2021.

Undefined: readMore

1 . On-the-up Here are the 14 most up-and-coming areas of Worksop and Bassetlaw Photo: moodboard - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

2 . Harworth, Bircotes and Blyth In 2011, 36.6 per cent of households were listed as NOT deprived, compared with 45.9 per cent in 2021 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Retford South 40.1 per cent of households were listed as NOT deprived in the 2011 census, compared to 48.9 per cent in 2021 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Retford North 36.3 per cent of households were listed as NOT deprived in 2011, compared with 43.9 per cent in 2021 Photo: Google Photo Sales