That's the way to do it! Punch and Judy delight at Retford Big Market Day

By Kate Mason
Published 25th Jun 2024, 17:40 BST
Shoppers were treated to a traditional bit of good old fashioned fun with a Punch and Judy show at Retford Big Market Day.

Professor Paul Temple delighted visitors young and old with his Punch and Judy Show managed to get three full shows in before the rain arrived.

The Hathersage Brass Band were also on hand to entertain even playing some additional requests from the crowd at the event on June 15.

The band will return for the Retford Big Market Day Big Cheese Festival on September 21.

Before that, The Joker will provide a balloon workshop on July 20 and Becci from Debutots will run a summer mini beasts trail on August 17.

Retford Big Market Days happen on the third Saturday of each month featuring the Farmers and Craft Markets, in addition to the traditional market, with entertainment arranged by Retford Business Forum, supported by North Notts BID and Bassetlaw District Council.

Mr Punch meets Ann and Julie at Edinburgh Woollen MillPhoto: Retford Business Forum

Mr Punch meets the team at Edi'z KitchenPhoto: Retford Business Forum

Professor Paul Temple and Mr PunchPhoto: Retford Business Forum

The Hathersage Brass Band delighted shoppers at the eventPhoto: Retford Business Forum

