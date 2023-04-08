According to the Radio Times, more than 37.5 million people watched the Queen’s funeral across the UK.

These people were witness to the many moving, personal touches including the presence of the Queen’s beloved dogs, fell pony and a floral wreath including a sprig of myrtle, a flower used in the Queen’s wedding bouquet that featured a handwritten note from King Charles.

The emotive send-off left a lasting mark on the UK, according to a survey commissioned by pre-paid funeral plan provider Ecclesiastical Planning Services.

It reported that 23 per cent of over 50s said Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral made them consider their own funeral arrangements, with this new-found consideration of funeral planning highest across the younger, pre-pension age range of 50-65.

With the level of intricacy, historical importance and security needed it will not come as a surprise to any that the Queen’s funeral was pre-planned, but what may come as a surprise is that some of the preparation went as far back as the early 1960s, when the Queen was in her 30s and 40s.

Catherine Broome, AW Lymn – The Family Funeral Service senior funeral director and funeral planning manager, said: “For anyone that has arranged a funeral, they will understand the number of decisions that need to be made. Even the choice of date and time can be complicated, especially when travel arrangements are factored in. Other major decisions include whether to opt for a cremation or burial and whether to have flowers and/or charitable donations.

“More and more people are thinking ahead when it comes to arranging their funeral, this is often to elevate the stress for family members who would otherwise be left to make plans while grieving.

“But, funeral plans can also lift the financial burden of a funeral on loved ones, something that in the current climate has been pushed to the front of many people’s minds.”

The magnitude of funeral decisions, big and small, can be difficult for family members to make in what is often limited time – so planning can help to support loved ones.

Emma Simpson, Ecclesiastical Planning Services marketing manager, said: “As a pre-paid funeral plan provider, we encourage people to consider planning ahead, which can be as simple as discussing funeral wishes with others. This can significantly reduce worry and anxiety for those left behind when the time comes.”