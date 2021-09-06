On Saturday (Sep 4), Focus on Young People in Bassetlaw (FOYPIB) saw a total of 44 people enter the competition at Kilton Forest Golf Course, and raise a mighty £1,700 for young people.

The charity, whose office is based at Kilton Forest Golf Club, had 11 enthusiastic teams of four sign up paying £25 per person in the competition to win a free round of golf at Lindrick Golf Club.

One of the young teams from Outwood Academy Valley who scored 87 points.

The charity also had all 18 holes at the course sponsored by local businesses, raising a total of £550.

Noelle Barron, Development Manager at FOYPIB said thanks to all who took part and helped to raise the money. “Things are starting to get back to normality, and over the next few months we think we'll have quite a lot of applications.

“I think the fact that we're in our 25th year is a testament to the people that have been dedicated to being a part of [the charity] for such a long time and supporting it.

“It's not easy for small charities to survive in this day and age.”

The event is one of two annual golf competitions ran by FOYPIB

Four volunteers and two trustees helped to run the day, and hand out free sandwiches to golfers donated by Samworth Brothers.

The money raised from the event will be given back out to the community through funding to help young people reach their full potentials.

Any individual or organisation that works with young people between the ages of eight and 25 can apply for a grant through FOYPIB’s website.