Tee-rific golf courses in and around Worksop – a short 'drive' from home

By Phoebe Cox
Published 20th Feb 2025, 15:38 BST
Based on Google reviews, here are your favourite golf clubs and courses in and around Worksop.

All golf clubs listed have a 4 to 5-star rating on Google reviews and are located in or near Worksop.

All photos featured are from the respective golf clubs listed.

Did your favourite course make the list?

The following clubs have a rating of 4-5 stars on Google reviews.

Rufford Park Golf & Country Club, located on Rufford Lane, has a Google rating of 4.7 based on more than 600 reviews. The course measures just under 6,400 yards from the back tees, features 18 holes, and has a par of 70.

Worksop Golf Club, located on Windmill Lane, has a Google review rating of 4.6 based on more than 200 reviews. The club is situated on the outskirts of Worksop, within the boundaries of the National Trust's Clumber Park and Sherwood Forest. The course measures 6,628 yards.

Sherwood Forest Golf Club, Eakring Road, Mansfield, has a 4.6 rating on Google reviews. One member described it as a true delight. The greens are immaculate, according to another reviewer.

