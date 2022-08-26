Teddy bear lost in Clumber Park reunited with 8-year-old girl thanks to rangers

Hannah, aged eight, and her family, were visiting Clumber Park for a sunny August stroll when Teddy, a beloved stuffed bear, accidentally fell off the Ornamental Bridge and into the lake below.

Sadly, there was no way for the family to safely retrieve him themselves, so they left with a heartbroken Hannah, and Teddy settled in for a somewhat soggy sleepover.

The next morning, Hannah's dad contacted staff at Clumber Park to see if there was anything they could do to help.

Hannah has been reunited with her beloved Teddy.

Assistant business services coordinator Jill Meeds took the call and wasted no time in enlisting the help of Rangers Charis and Millie to undertake the search.

Despite the slim chances of finding the bear in the river, they got straight to work and against the odds, the pair were able to locate Teddy and reunite him with Hannah.

But before sending him on his way, Charis and Millie decided since Teddy had earned himself a special tour of the grounds, where he met the longhorn cattle, made friends with a local frog, and even had his first driving lesson.

Hannah's dad Jamie said: "I can't begin to tell you how happy this has made my little girl.”

Park rangers Charis and Millie successfully set out to rescue Teddy.

“[The Clumber Park] team has restored my faith in humanity and made a family, and especially Hannah, extraordinarily happy and eternally grateful."