Technology staff raise great sum for Bluebell Wood

Staff at Trelleborg’s applied technologies operation in Retford have been raising money for local charity Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

Over the last two years, staff have raised more than £7,000 to support the North Anston-based hospice.

Fundraising activities included, cake sales, car wash, lottery bonus ball scheme, silent auction, a sponsored wing walk, Christmas jumper day and raffles with prizes donated from local businesses.

Staff also donated toys and gifts and DVDs for use in the family rooms at the hospice.