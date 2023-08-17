The popular music festival has now revealed its anticipated artist timings and supporting food and drink vendors, ahead of its return on Sunday, August 27.

Festival favourites The Bowkers will kick off proceedings shortly after 2pm, before Dua Lipa tribute Dua Live aims to bring the Barbie-fever to Retford from 3pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Spice Girls tribute Spice Forever will then take to the stage at 4.25pm, before headline Take That troop Rule the World and DJ Tim Asher ensure the party carries on into the early evening.

The line up for this year's Party in the Square in Retford has been revealed

Delivering a range of tasty treats and mouth-watering beverages will be Bassetlaw based businesses, The Mobile Pizza Company, Glorious Grazes & Posh Picnics and Buttercup Bakery.

Town centre regular Bishton’s will also be serving from their burger shack on the square as well as taking up additional stalls to offer German sausages and a slushy bar.

Sally Gillborn, chief executive of North Notts BID, said: “We’re just one week away from the return of our annual Party in the Square, with plans now fully finalised.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This always proves to a special day, that not only brings together the local community for fun and entertainment, but also a range of support for local artisan businesses and independent food vendors.

“We’ve assembled a fantastic lineup for this year’s event, with popular tribute acts and returning artists that are sure to bring the party fever to Retford.

"We look to welcoming families to the Market Square for a bank holiday to remember.”