Take extra care when choosing costumes this Halloween says Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service

As Halloween approaches, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) is urging parents to take extra care when choosing costumes for their children.

NFRS has re-shared a video, which was originally created in 2022, which shows just how quickly a child’s Halloween costume can catch fire.

During the demonstration, which was done by a firefighter, a typical fancy-dress outfit was exposed to a small open flame, and within seconds, it was well-alight.

The footage provides an important reminder of the potential risks associated with some costumes and highlights the importance of checking that any outfit you buy meets fire safety standards.

Group Manager Richard Leighton, who is Head of Community Safety and Engagement at NFRS, said: “Although we all love fancy dress, we would like the communities of Nottinghamshire to be extra cautious and safe this Halloween.

“When buying costumes, there should be a UKCA or CE marking on the packaging – if this is missing, it may mean the costume does not meet legal safety requirements, and therefore, we do not advise buying these.

“We’d always advise buying from a reputable seller and being cautious of deals you may see online.

“It’s also important to remember that children’s fancy dress costumes are classed as toys, not clothing, which means they don’t have to meet the same safety standards as regular clothes.

“Because of this, they can catch fire much faster if they come into contact with an open flame such as candles, or even fireworks.

“Even if you have chosen a compliant costume, please keep children well away from naked flames - we ask that you use battery-powered candles in your pumpkins this year and ensure your children know what to do if their clothing does catch fire.

“Halloween should be a night full of fun and excitement, not a night that ends in tragedy.

“By following these safety steps, we can all help make sure everyone enjoys it safely.”

To help keep Nottinghamshire safe this Halloween, NFRS recommend choosing flame-retardant costumes that meet UK safety standards; use battery-powered candles instead of real ones; keep children and costumes away from naked flames and teach children to ‘Stop, Drop and Roll’ if their clothing does catch fire.