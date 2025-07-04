Take a look inside this Worksop crime scene as featured in new Channel 4 documentary

By Phoebe Cox
Published 4th Jul 2025, 13:03 BST
A Worksop drug den will feature on Channel 4's ‘Crime Scene Cleaners’ this July.

Clean N Bright Cleaning Services, based in Doncaster, collaborates with individuals, councils, and the NHS to clean crime scenes, biohazards, and homes.

Their team appears in a new documentary about crime scene cleaning after being contracted to clean a property in Worksop.

Cleaners were called to a property, referred to as a ‘drug den’ by the Channel 4 synopsis, that had become vacant after a drug user was removed by the police.

Clean N Bright were contracted by Bassetlaw Council, for a bill of £10,000 for the disposal of the waste inside the house.

Four skip loads of rubbish were removed, and the landlord of the rental property was responsible for covering the costs.

The new series started on June 30, with the terrace house in Worksop set to feature in episode 3, airing on Channel 4 on Monday, July 14.

Visit www.channel4.com for more details about the series…

Images from the Worksop property as shared by Clean N Bright.

1. Working hard in Worksop

Images from the Worksop property as shared by Clean N Bright. Photo: Clean N Bright

Photo Sales
Staff from Clean N Bright feature in the new documentary.

2. Cleaning operation

Staff from Clean N Bright feature in the new documentary. Photo: Clean N Bright

Photo Sales
An inside look at the Worksop crime scene.

3. Inside look

An inside look at the Worksop crime scene. Photo: Clean N Bright

Photo Sales
These images illustrate the grim reality that crime scene cleaners face.

4. Grim reality

These images illustrate the grim reality that crime scene cleaners face. Photo: Clean N Bright

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice