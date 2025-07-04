Take a look inside this Worksop crime scene as featured in new Channel 4 documentary

Clean N Bright Cleaning Services, based in Doncaster, collaborates with individuals, councils, and the NHS to clean crime scenes, biohazards, and homes.

Their team appears in a new documentary about crime scene cleaning after being contracted to clean a property in Worksop.

Cleaners were called to a property, referred to as a ‘drug den’ by the Channel 4 synopsis, that had become vacant after a drug user was removed by the police.

Clean N Bright were contracted by Bassetlaw Council, for a bill of £10,000 for the disposal of the waste inside the house.

Four skip loads of rubbish were removed, and the landlord of the rental property was responsible for covering the costs.

The new series started on June 30, with the terrace house in Worksop set to feature in episode 3, airing on Channel 4 on Monday, July 14.

Visit www.channel4.com for more details about the series…

