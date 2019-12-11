Take a look inside this massive 10-bedroom Worksop mansion - on the market for £2.75 million
This manor house in Worksop even comes with an extra three-bedroom cottage on its grounds.
Have a look inside.
1. Exterior
The grade 1 listed Elizabethan country house was designed by the renowned architect Robert Smythson.
2. Front Door
The house was recently renovated, and is accessed from a private road.
3. Living Room
The manor has several huge entertaining spaces, including this one on the ground floor.
4. The Great Hall
This large room designed for entertaining is situated at the very centre of the building.
