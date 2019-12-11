Worksop Mansion

Take a look inside this massive 10-bedroom Worksop mansion - on the market for £2.75 million

This manor house in Worksop even comes with an extra three-bedroom cottage on its grounds.

Have a look inside.

The grade 1 listed Elizabethan country house was designed by the renowned architect Robert Smythson.

1. Exterior

The grade 1 listed Elizabethan country house was designed by the renowned architect Robert Smythson.
Housesimple
other
Buy a Photo
The house was recently renovated, and is accessed from a private road.

2. Front Door

The house was recently renovated, and is accessed from a private road.
Housesimple
other
Buy a Photo
The manor has several huge entertaining spaces, including this one on the ground floor.

3. Living Room

The manor has several huge entertaining spaces, including this one on the ground floor.
Housesimple
other
Buy a Photo
This large room designed for entertaining is situated at the very centre of the building.

4. The Great Hall

This large room designed for entertaining is situated at the very centre of the building.
Housesimple
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4