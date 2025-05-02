Swarm of ‘Reform’ across Bassetlaw as Worksop welcomes four new county councillors

By Phoebe Cox
Published 2nd May 2025, 14:58 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 15:02 BST
Nigel Farage's Reform UK party achieved historic wins across Bassetlaw in the 2025 Nottinghamshire County Council elections.

On Thursday, (May 1), residents voted to elect a candidate to represent their division at Nottinghamshire County Council.

The Reform UK party has won all four county council seats in Worksop.

Bassetlaw district

Nigel Farage's Reform UK party has won seats throughout Nottinghamshire. (Photo by Ryan Jenkinson/Getty Images)Nigel Farage's Reform UK party has won seats throughout Nottinghamshire. (Photo by Ryan Jenkinson/Getty Images)
Nigel Farage's Reform UK party has won seats throughout Nottinghamshire. (Photo by Ryan Jenkinson/Getty Images)

Worksop North: Kevin George Dale (Reform UK): 1,650 votes

Worksop East: Russel Dodd (Reform UK): 1,392 votes

Worksop West: Burt Kevin Bingham (Reform UK): 1,967 votes

Worksop South: Kelvin Donald Wright (Reform UK): 1,622 votes

Retford East: Mike Introna (Local Conservatives): 1,317 votes

Retford West: Daniel Carl Saban (Reform UK): 1,276 votes

Misterton: Mike Robertson (Reform UK): 1,962 votes

Blyth and Harworth: Hana John (Reform UK): 1,540 votes

Tuxford: Warren John Limber (Reform UK): 1,502 votes

