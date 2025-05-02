Swarm of ‘Reform’ across Bassetlaw as Worksop welcomes four new county councillors
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
On Thursday, (May 1), residents voted to elect a candidate to represent their division at Nottinghamshire County Council.
Bassetlaw district
Worksop North: Kevin George Dale (Reform UK): 1,650 votes
Worksop East: Russel Dodd (Reform UK): 1,392 votes
Worksop West: Burt Kevin Bingham (Reform UK): 1,967 votes
Worksop South: Kelvin Donald Wright (Reform UK): 1,622 votes
Retford East: Mike Introna (Local Conservatives): 1,317 votes
Retford West: Daniel Carl Saban (Reform UK): 1,276 votes
Misterton: Mike Robertson (Reform UK): 1,962 votes
Blyth and Harworth: Hana John (Reform UK): 1,540 votes
Tuxford: Warren John Limber (Reform UK): 1,502 votes
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.