Sutton robber who attacked shop worked jailed after police tracked him down and arrested him in Worksop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jake Dennington rammed the bike into the victim and threw him into some shelves and into an arcade machine as he struggled to stop him, leaving him in pain and with cuts and bruises.

Following the struggle, the 32-year-old then left with the Carrera Vendetta bike.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police quickly carried out inquiries into the robbery which happened in Market Place, Sutton, around 1.40pm on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

Jake Dennington has been jailed for three years and four months

It led to officers acting on information received and arresting Dennington, on the afternoon of October 9, 2023, in the back garden of a property in Pelham Street, Worksop.

Dennington, of Bath Street, Sutton, went on to plead guilty to robbery and was jailed for three years and four months when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Friday, January 26.

He was also made subject of a two-year restraining order.

Police Constable Richard Shaw, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a brazen robbery carried out in broad daylight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As well as being left with painful injuries, the victim was understandably left shaken and scared following this incident which happened in his place of work where he should feel safe.

“This type of violent criminality will not be tolerated in our communities and I’m pleased Dennington has now been taken off our streets.