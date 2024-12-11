Suspected burglar was found hiding behind shop counter in Edwinstowe
Police were alerted to the break-in in Church Street, Edwinstowe, at 1.33am this morning (Wednesday, December 11) and arrived at the scene a short time later.
After gaining access to the store, they soon found a suspect crouching behind the shop counter.
Alcohol, cigarettes and vapes were recovered at the scene, where a 34-year-old man arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft and possessing a class B drug.
He remains in police custody.
PC Amy McMillan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “When we learn of a break-in in progress we will always respond immediately.
“On this occasion that very quick response allowed us to locate a suspect inside the store and recover a significant quantity of items.”