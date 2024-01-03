Police investigating a serious assault in Worksop have charged a suspect with attempted murder.

Officers attended a house in Furnival Street, following reports someone had been struck with an axe on Christmas Eve just before 11pm.

The victim – a man in his 40s – was taken to hospital after sustaining wounds to his shoulder and arm – not believed to be life-threatening.

Leon Oakden-Gostling, of Furnival Street, Worksop, has since been charged with attempted murder.

The 18-year-old appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on New Year’s Day, where he was remanded in custody.

Oakden-Gostling is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on January 29, 2024.

Detective Constable Millie Gillett, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a very serious assault that thankfully didn’t result in the victim sustaining far more severe injuries.