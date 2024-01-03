Suspect charged following alleged Worksop axe attack
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers attended a house in Furnival Street, following reports someone had been struck with an axe on Christmas Eve just before 11pm.
The victim – a man in his 40s – was taken to hospital after sustaining wounds to his shoulder and arm – not believed to be life-threatening.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Leon Oakden-Gostling, of Furnival Street, Worksop, has since been charged with attempted murder.
The 18-year-old appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on New Year’s Day, where he was remanded in custody.
Oakden-Gostling is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on January 29, 2024.
Detective Constable Millie Gillett, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a very serious assault that thankfully didn’t result in the victim sustaining far more severe injuries.
“We are confident that this was an isolated incident and would like to reassure people that we don’t believe there to be any wider risk to the public.”