Suspect charged after a string of rogue trader reports in Retford
Nottinghamshire Police’s fraud unit launched an investigation after residents reported paying for roofing repairs that were not carried out.
Jimmy Dolan, of Trinity Road, Retford, has been charged with seven counts of fraud by false representation.
The 38-year-old appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 24, and was remanded in custody.
He is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on June 21.
Detective Constable Andrew Sibley said: “Crimes like these can have a huge impact on victims and that is why we robustly investigate reports.
“If you, or anyone you know believe they have been targeted by rouge traders, please come forward and report it.
“We can investigate those suspected of being involved. You can also contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Service for advice.”
To report a crime call 999 in an emergency or 101.