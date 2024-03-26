Supermarket Easter weekend opening times UK 2024: Aldi, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Tesco and Morrisons

All supermarket chains operate different hours than usual over the bank holiday so don’t be caught out and end up missing out on those finishing touches.
Here is when supermarkets across the Worksop area will be open over the Easter weekend.
1. Asda
Asda on Sandy Lane Worksop; Celtic Point off Raymoth Lane, Gateford and Victoria Retail Park, Memorial Avenue, Worksop, will be open from 7am to 10pm on Good Friday, Easter Saturday and Easter Monday and closed on Easter Sunday. Photo: Asda
2. Tesco
Tesco on Gateford Road, Worksop, will be open from 6am to 10pm on Good Friday, closed on Easter Sunday, and from 8am to 6pm on Easter Monday. Photo: Google
3. Sainsbury's
Sainsbury's on Highgrounds Road, Rhodesia, Worksop, will be closed on Easter Sunday and open from 8am to 8pm on Easter Monday. Photo: Google
4. Aldi
Aldi on Gateford Road, Worksop; Littlefield Road, Dinnington; Mill Green Way, Clowne; Scrooby Road, Harworth and Carolgate, Retford, will be closed on Easter Sunday, and open from 8am to 8pm on Easter Monday. Photo: Google