Summer has well and truly arrived in Notts and there are plenty of fun-filled activities to explore.

While Nottinghamshire is best known for its association with men in green tights running through Sherwood Forest, there’s so much more waiting to be discovered.

This historic county in the heart of England is bursting with amazing things to do this summer.

Whether you’re looking to indulge in a day out at the sports, enjoy a great festival, or looking for new ways to keep the kids entertained, inspiration is just around the corner…

1 . Nottingham Beach The beloved Nottingham Beach is back, offering an urban oasis where visitors of all ages can bask in the sun and enjoy the sandy shore. With fantastic slides for the little ones and a Giant Slip 'n Slide featuring two giant inflatable waterslides, The Arrow and Little John, there's plenty of refreshing fun to beat the summer heat. Photo: Visit Nottinghamshire Photo Sales

2 . Newark on Sea Newark on Sea makes a splash this summer with its giant urban beach. Experience a seaside atmosphere with daily beach-themed activities, ice creams, dinky doughnuts, and entertaining seaside shows by the sand. Photo: Visit Nottinghamshire Photo Sales

3 . Enjoy world class arts Nottinghamshire has a plethora of amazing art galleries which can all be enjoyed this summer, without costing you a penny. The Nottingham Contemporary and New Art Exchange within the city, as well as the Harley Gallery in the county don’t cost a thing and are some of the best galleries in the East Mids. Photo: Visit Notts Photo Sales

4 . Historical heritage sites Some of Notts’ best loved heritage sites don’t cost anything at all to visit and make for a great day out. With the iconic Wollaton Hall and Deer Park, the Bennerley Viaduct and North Notts’ Creswell Crags all free of charge to visit, there’s plenty to keep you busy. Photo: Visit Notts Photo Sales

