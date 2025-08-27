Stunning photos from Clumber Park volunteers showcase Worksop beauty spot

Clumber Park is a country park located in The Dukeries, near Worksop, within the civil parish of Clumber and Hardwick.

The estate, formerly the seat of the Pelham-Clintons, Dukes of Newcastle, was acquired by the National Trust in 1946.

For more details about the park’s opening times and history, visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/nottinghamshire-lincolnshire/clumber-park.

A picturesque destination to visit year-round in every season, Clumber Park is a popular spot – and here are nine stunning photos taken by volunteers Steve Bradley, Karen Baker, David Kissman, and Tammy Herd, highlighting its charm...

1 . Walled kitchen garden Spanning four acres, the walled kitchen garden at Clumber Park is one of the grandest surviving 18th century walled gardens in England. Image taken by National Trust volunteer. Photo: National Trust Photo Sales

2 . Nature A close-up of summertime nature at the site. Image by National Trust volunteer. Photo: National Trust volunteer Photo Sales

3 . Chapel charm A stunning shot from inside the chapel. Chapel Of St. Mary The Virgin, Clumber Park. Image by National Trust volunteer. Photo: National Trust volunteer Photo Sales