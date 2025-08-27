Stunning photos from Clumber Park volunteers showcase Worksop beauty spot

Clumber Park is a country park located in The Dukeries, near Worksop, within the civil parish of Clumber and Hardwick.
The estate, formerly the seat of the Pelham-Clintons, Dukes of Newcastle, was acquired by the National Trust in 1946.
For more details about the park’s opening times and history, visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/nottinghamshire-lincolnshire/clumber-park.
A picturesque destination to visit year-round in every season, Clumber Park is a popular spot – and here are nine stunning photos taken by volunteers Steve Bradley, Karen Baker, David Kissman, and Tammy Herd, highlighting its charm...