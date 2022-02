The weather warning issued by the Met Office yesterday remains in place until 1pm today.

Storm Franklin has brought heavy rain and winds of up to 60mph to the region over the weekend.

The Aurora Wellbeing Centre, which reopened in the former library and museum on Memorial Avenue after a £2million refurbishment, will reopen at 9am on Tuesday February 22.

The Aurora Wellbeing Centre is closed today due to adverse weather. Pictured it the centre reopening following a refurbishment last year.