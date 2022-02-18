Bransby Horses, in Bransby, north of Lincoln, have decided to close their visitor centre as the public are urged to stay home while amber weather warnings are in place.

The closure comes during the February half-term school holidays when many families from Nottinghamshire travel to the site, which holds over 300 horses, ponies, donkeys and mules.

A spokesperson a Bransby Horses said: “As the situation is ongoing, we will assess our site first thing tomorrow morning to inform opening on Saturday, February 19.

Bransby Horses have closed their site to visitors amid flooding caused by Storm Eunice.