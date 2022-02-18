Popular day trip destination Bransby Horses closes site due to Storm Eunice
Bransby Horses have taken the decision to close their visitor centre due to the latest guidance on Storm Eunice.
Bransby Horses, in Bransby, north of Lincoln, have decided to close their visitor centre as the public are urged to stay home while amber weather warnings are in place.
The closure comes during the February half-term school holidays when many families from Nottinghamshire travel to the site, which holds over 300 horses, ponies, donkeys and mules.
A spokesperson a Bransby Horses said: “As the situation is ongoing, we will assess our site first thing tomorrow morning to inform opening on Saturday, February 19.
"We are advising all visitors to check the charity’s social media profiles before starting their journey if planning to visit over the weekend.”