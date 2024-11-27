Storm Bert can't blow away the Christmas fun in Retford

The very high winds of Storm Bert meant the market stalls could not be covered and the stage could not be constructed, so the event focused on the Town Hall.

At 5pm, following speeches from Coun Sue Shaw (Lab), Bassetlaw Council chair, Coun David Naylor (Lab), Mayor of Retford and Rev Reuben Crossley, vicar at St Swithun’s Church, Santa and his little helper, Hansel, switched on the Christmas lights.

A Retford Busines Forum spokesperson said: “The people in and around Retford braved the weather and turned out in great numbers to support the event and the organisers wish each and every one of them a very happy Christmas.”

The Buttermarket, council chamber and the Ballroom were full of craft stalls offering a range of great products, Mayflower WI provided the refreshments in the Buttermarket and during the afternoon Jessica Mary Brett provided live entertainment singing at various locations around the Town Hall.

The fair and the street food providers took up locations on the Market Square, and many local retailers and hospitality venues opened during the day and reported good visitor numbers.

The next events in Retford are Illuminate – Winter Festival of Light on Thursday, December 12, from 4.30pm to 7pm, and the last Big Market Day of 2024 on Saturday, December 21 from 8.30am to 1pm.

