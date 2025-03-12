'Stealing from a charity is shameful': Camera stolen as search continues for missing Retford cat
Fluffy is a two-year-old female long-haired tabby cat with a white chin, wearing a pink and white paw print reflective collar.
Fluffy moved from Galway Crescent, Hallcroft, Retford to Water Lane, Hallcroft, Retford just a week before she escaped.
She went missing on March 4, 2025, and has not been seen since.
Residents in either area have been asked to check in and under everything, as frightened cats tend to hide silently.
Additionally, residents are urged to check ring doorbell, CCTV, and dash cam footage for any sightings of her.
Unfortunately, while trying to track down Fluffy, Lisa Dean, the founder of Beauty's Legacy, reported that a camera, clearly labelled as charity property and worth over £100, was taken by a man walking his dog.
On Tuesday, March 11, Lisa made an appeal to the individual who took the charity's ring camera, asking him to return it.
Lisa said: “This is charity equipment, which had a clearly written poster indicating its purpose: to help track a missing animal.
“You removed it from the bushes in the field behind the allotments at the end of Water Lane in Retford.”
Unfortunately, Fluffy remains missing, and the situation is worsened when equipment is tampered with or stolen, said Lisa.
Lisa thanked everyone who provided information to assist with the inquiry.
However, she urged the community to let the police handle the matter. Nottinghamshire Police has been approached for a comment.
Lisa added: “We depend not only on the goodwill of the public for donations but also on their honesty.
“Therefore, it is heartbreaking when a crucial piece of equipment is stolen from what we believed to be a safe area of scrubland on the edge of a respectable dog walking field.”
This marks the second theft of the year, as the charity previously had equipment stolen during a rescue operation earlier this year.
If anyone finds Fluffy, they are advised to put out food for her and immediately call the charity or her owners at 07502 693619 or 07866 026343.