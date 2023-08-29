Star names revealed as Worksop and Bassetlaw set to take centre stage in Tour of Britain

This year’s Tour of Britain is set to start in Manchester on Sunday, September 3, and will pass through Nottinghamshire on its fourth stage on Wednesday, September 6.

Starting off at Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre, it will pass through major towns including Worksop, Retford, Ollerton and Southwell before the sprint for the finish line takes place in Newark 170 kilometres later.

One of two King of the Mountains climbs will take place on Kilton Hill and the tour will also run through Retford and a number of key Bassetlaw villages.

Some big names in the world of cycling have been announced

These include Carburton, Harworth, Sturton le Steeple, Boughton, Bilsthorpe, Caunton, Egmanton, Tuxford, Girton and Collingham.

Having wowed the British crowds by taking four stages en route to overall victory two years ago, van Aert’s return headlines the provisional startlist. The Belgian will spearhead a Jumbo – Visma team that is one of the strongest to ever compete in the race. Alongside him will be Dutch sprinter Olav Kooij, already a winner of seven races in 2023, Grand Tour podium finisher Steven Kruijswijk, time trial specialists Jos van Emden and Edoardo Affini, and Nathan Van Hooydonck.

Spaniard Serrano (Movistar Team) will seek to do what no rider has accomplished in the modern era of the race and defend the title he claimed 12 months ago.

Van Aert and Serrano are among the historic stage winners set to compete in this year’s race.

The Tour of Britain 2023 covers eight stages and over 1,200 kilometres of racing around the country. Following the Greater Manchester Grand Départ, the race will visit North Wales, East Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Suffolk, Essex, and Gloucestershire.

This year’s champion will be crowned in historic Caerphilly following an undulating stage in South Wales that takes in some of the country’s most famous climbs, including the Bwlch, Rhigos, Bryn Du, and Caerphilly Mountain.