It was standing room only when the Worksop Branch of the Royal British Legion held their Annual Festival of Remembrance.

Donald Rose, a 109-year-old veteran, travelled with his carer from his care home in Ilkeston to attend the event.

Mr Rose was shot in the leg during the D-Day landings, which saw Allied troops land on five beaches in northern France, in what was a turning point in the Second World War.

He was part of an advance party that placed what were known as beacon lamps on beaches so the Allies could establish their bridgehead to liberate Europe from Hitler and the Nazis. The lamps flashed a Morse code letter every seven seconds so landing craft packed with troops could find their designated drop-off zone.

World War Two veteran Donald Rose with singer Lily Taylor-Ward at the annual Festival of Remembrance organised by the Worksop Branch of the Royal British Legion

In recognition of his courage, Mr Rose was given France’s highest award – the Legion D’Honneur which he wearing along with his other awards at the event.

Grant Cullen, Branch Secretary of the Worksop Royal British Legion said: “As Master of Ceremonies for the evening, Lily Taylor-Ward introduced Mr Rose, the whole audience rose as one and gave him a standing ovation. A very moving moment. Lily presented him with a small packet of sand from the Normandy beach.”

This year’s Worksop & District British Legion Annual Festival of Remembrance took place at North Notts Arena on October 19 and marked the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

The event included performances by Blidworth Welfare Band, the Seaforth Highlanders Pipe Band, Dukeries Ukeries Ukelele Band and songs by Lily Taylor-Ward.

Members of 303 (Worksop) Sqn Air Training Corps then gave a display of precision marching before David Scot of Royal British Legion and Elysia Edwards reading of the poem `Grandad’.

Lindsey McGuire of the Worcestershire and Sherwood Foresters Regimental Association then delivered the poem “In Flanders Fields”.

The Reverend Nigel Stones then led the Act of Remembrance, with Worksop`s Book of Remembrance being presented by an honour guard from Worksop Army Cadet Force.

The Muster of Veterans then took place before Rev. Stones led the service.

Grant Cullen added: “Worksop Royal British Legion would like to thank all those who participated and supported this event”.