Stagecoach passengers in Nottinghamshire to be offered single bus fares for £2 as part of national initiative

Around 50,000 Stagecoach bus services a day across the country will offer a maximum fare of just £2 for any single journey between January 1, and March 31, 2023.

Carla Stockton-Jones, UK managing director for Stagecoach, said: “We are pleased to be involved in this new initiative by the Department for Transport, which will help so many people at a time where money needs to stretch further and at the same time aims to reduce car use and encourage people onto more sustainable public transport.

Advertisement

“We already offer some of the lowest ticket prices in the country with the average price of a weekly Stagecoach ticket in England being less than £18 per week or £2.60 per day.

Stagecoach customers are set to benefit from three months of bus fares for no more than £2 for a single journey

"We hope that this new promotion helps more people to get on board with us, and continue benefitting from our value-for-money tickets after the government scheme has ended.

“However, fares are just one tool that can make buses more attractive.

Advertisement

"We also need a focus on priority measures which will keep buses out of congestion, speed up journey times, help keep fares low, and ensure buses are reliable, factors which we know are important for passengers and which we are actively working with local and national governments on.”