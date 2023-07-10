News you can trust since 1895
Staff setting up the first children's hospice in the Czech Republic visit Bluebell Wood in North Anston

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice in North Anston were visited by members of the team from “Dum Pro Julii” (House for Julie), the first Children’s Hospice to be set up in the Czech Republic.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 10th Jul 2023, 13:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 14:03 BST

The team first visited Bluebell Wood in 2018 while planning Julie Children’s Hospice.

Now, five years later, they made a return visit after providing three years of home care for families in the Czech Republic.

During the visit, the team met with Bluebell Wood staff from all areas of the hospice to help gain an insight and ideas of how to move forward with their own hospice, which is now just one year away from being built.

Staff from Dum Pro Julii, Jitka Jůzová, Veronika Skoupá, Lucie Kobzíková, Pavel Kachlík, Renata Kellnerová and Lucie Koudelová (Photo by Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice)Staff from Dum Pro Julii, Jitka Jůzová, Veronika Skoupá, Lucie Kobzíková, Pavel Kachlík, Renata Kellnerová and Lucie Koudelová (Photo by Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice)
Staff from Dum Pro Julii, Jitka Jůzová, Veronika Skoupá, Lucie Kobzíková, Pavel Kachlík, Renata Kellnerová and Lucie Koudelová (Photo by Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice)
Renata Kellnerová, from Dum Pro Julii, said: “Having our vision of the first children´s hospice in the Czech Republic now closer to the reality, we were keen to visit Bluebell Wood Children´s Hospice again.

“We spent a very intensive two days there and would like to thank the whole team for sharing their experience and passion, and for being so friendly.

"We came home with increased knowledge, inspiration, and courage for the next steps of our journey.”

Emma Doughty, care services director at Bluebell Wood, said: “We were delighted to see the expanding team from Julie Children’s Hospice.

“The visit was extremely successful, and they have gone away with a wealth of information and ideas which will support them in developing the first children's hospice in their country.

“We hope they can take great inspiration from their visit with us and wish them every success in their exciting journey.”

